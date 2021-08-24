NEST Protocol Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $40.64 million and $12.91 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00794891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00099247 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

