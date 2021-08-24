Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 272,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.68. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.