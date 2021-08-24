Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $553.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $522.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

