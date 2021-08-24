New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 27,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,436,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Get New Gold alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $779.57 million, a P/E ratio of -119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Gold by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 729,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.