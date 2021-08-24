New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Welltower worth $40,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

WELL opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.