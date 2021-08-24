New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $42.31 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $42,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after buying an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

