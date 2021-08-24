New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $43.69 Million Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 2.17% of PROS worth $43,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRO opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

