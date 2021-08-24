New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $45.10 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $45,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $251.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.19. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $268.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

