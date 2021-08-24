New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,092 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $46,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 324.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 514,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after buying an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $158.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,852 shares of company stock valued at $23,875,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

