Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth $67,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth $227,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. 885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,952. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.