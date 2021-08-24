NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $365,553.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002405 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00155202 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,109,318,754 coins and its circulating supply is 2,069,086,644 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

