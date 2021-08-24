Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Trading Down 21.8%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was down 21.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08.

Nicox SA, an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion.

