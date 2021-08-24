Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.4% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 8,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

NOC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,285. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

