Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Buys C$18,250.00 in Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Michael Austin O’keefe purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$18,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,950,884 shares in the company, valued at C$1,424,145.32.

Shares of Nova Leap Health stock opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$51.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$0.99.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.