Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Buys C$18,250.00 in Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Michael Austin O’keefe purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$18,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,950,884 shares in the company, valued at C$1,424,145.32.
Shares of Nova Leap Health stock opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$51.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$0.99.
Nova Leap Health Company Profile
