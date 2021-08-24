NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,671.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,281 shares of company stock worth $10,063,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,760. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,701.66 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

