NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 4.4%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18. 6,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,812,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,399,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $463,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.