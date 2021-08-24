Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82.

Nufarm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

