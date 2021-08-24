NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $231.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.95. 340,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,441,969. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $219.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.49. The company has a market capitalization of $538.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

