Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 162,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.02. 146,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

