Nwam LLC Has $22.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,245,592. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $373.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

