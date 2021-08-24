Nwam LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

