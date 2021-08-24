Nwam LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.77. The stock had a trading volume of 348,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,727. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a PE ratio of 291.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.