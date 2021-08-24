Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Antony C. Mattessich Purchases 5,000 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,818. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $785.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $24.30.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
