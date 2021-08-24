Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Antony C. Mattessich Purchases 5,000 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,818. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $785.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

