Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

