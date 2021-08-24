Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,938 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.