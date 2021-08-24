Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,571 shares of company stock worth $13,078,439. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

