Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $162.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

