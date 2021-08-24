Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.36 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,074,000 after buying an additional 16,532,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $295.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.