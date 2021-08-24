Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $422.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $422.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.