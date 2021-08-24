Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after buying an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after buying an additional 294,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $75,107,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $292.29 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 221.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.27.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

