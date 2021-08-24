Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cisco Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

CSCO stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $18,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

