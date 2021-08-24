OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OGI opened at C$3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$959.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.1106897 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

