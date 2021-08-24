Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DNNGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

DNNGY stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $76.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

