Osisko Mining’s (OSK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TSE OSK traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.83. 30,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.05. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$996.36 million and a P/E ratio of -55.29.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 773,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,938. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,875.09. In the last quarter, insiders bought 48,182 shares of company stock worth $140,028.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

