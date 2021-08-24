Oslo Asset Management AS Has $8.77 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 13.8% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. 223,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,734,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

