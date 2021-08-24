Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $100,000 Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $302,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.13. 12,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.50. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $97.38 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

