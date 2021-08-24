Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Donald R. Shirley Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PKG opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.47. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $96.75 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 81,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.