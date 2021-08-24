PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.42

Shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 14205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PAE from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $693.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

