PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.52

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

