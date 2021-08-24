Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

Shares of TJX opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

