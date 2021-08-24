Palladium Partners LLC Has $321,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,958,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $246,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

