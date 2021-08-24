Palladium Partners LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Dover by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

DOV opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.