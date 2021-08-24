Palladium Partners LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.