Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Increased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,946 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $66.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.21. 192,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.81 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.75.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

