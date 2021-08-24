Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

NYSE PANW traded up $70.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $442.99. 278,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $406.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.73.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.