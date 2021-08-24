Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.10.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
