Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.10.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

