Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $450.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.50.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. United Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

