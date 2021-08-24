Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $460.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.43.

PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $406.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

