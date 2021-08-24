Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,540 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $304.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $309.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

