Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 200 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 79,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

